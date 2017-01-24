State lawmakers hear bill on eliminating exclusive union labor agreements for local government projects

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bill that would prohibit local governments from mandating union-only labor agreements on construction projects is being heard by the Assembly Committee on Labor Tuesday.



The bill's author, Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield), testified the bill would simply allow building and construction contractors who use non-union labor to bid on local government building projects for which they currently don't qualify due to union-only project labor agreements or PLA's.



But union representatives, such as Wisconsin AFL-CIO Secretary/Treasurer Stephanie Bloomingdale, testified the bill is simply another way for Republicans to take away more local control and depress wages and benefits for workers.



For many public projects, local governments are required to award contracts to the lowest bidder. Democrats say that will incentivize non-union contractors to simply pay lower wages to bring in a lower bid.



