Mr. Leinenkugel goes to Washington

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Jake Leinenkugel has had a hand in serving beer to people all across the country. Now he is now serving his country in a different way.

Leinenkugel is now a senior White House advisor to the Department of Veterans Affairs. His first day on the job was January 17. Leinenkugel is a former marine captain and has two children that have also served in the military.



In a letter to staff, Dick Leinenkugel wrote: "As an American citizen and a veteran, Jake feels very strongly about taking care of our veterans and this role allows him to make an impact on policies helping those who have served and protected our nation."



Jake Leinenkugel was named presidents of his family's brewing company in 1989, stepping down from the position in 2014 after 30 years in the business.