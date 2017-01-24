DOT warns winter weather will impact Wednesday morning commute

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin DOT expects winter weather to impact the Wednesday morning commute.

According to a press release, snow and mixed precipitation is expected to significantly impact road conditions.

Here is more information provided by the the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) would like to remind motorists to be cautious if traveling in what could be hazardous conditions. Snow and a mix of snow and rain is expected to make driving very difficult Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting precipitation across a majority of the state and due to the expected wetness of the snow, road conditions will quickly become slippery with the onset of snowfall. Snow is expected to move in to the southwestern part of the state Tuesday evening moving northward to northeast Wisconsin overnight.

* Southwestern region of the state is under a Winter Storm Warning with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* Southeastern region of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 9 p.m. and will see a mix of snow and rain. Areas can expect anywhere from 3 to 7 inches total accumulation.

* North Central and northeastern region of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory and can expect anywhere from 3 to 5 inches total accumulation.

Motorists are encouraged to check National Weather Service forecasts at www.weather.gov and utilize 511 Wisconsin, the state’s 24/7/365 travel information service, to view winter road conditions and receive up-to-date travel information prior to travel. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, can be accessed on the 511 Wisconsin system, which includes a free smartphone app, @511WI on Twitter, visiting www.511wi.gov or calling 5-1-1. Always putting safety first, never access 511 information while driving.

Click here for the latest forecast information from Stormtracker 18 for this storm

If traveling is required, please use the following tips:

* Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights before driving.

* Go slow. Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.

* Leave plenty of room for stopping.

* Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.

* Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly.

* Watch for slippery bridge decks, even when the rest of the pavement is in good

* Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.

* Don't use your cruise control in wintry conditions.