Menomonie Head Coach Joe LaBuda Retires From Teaching

Menomonie, WI (WQOW) -- Longtime Menomonie Football Head Coach Joe LaBuda is retiring from teaching in the Menomonie School District.

LaBuda has led the team to a 287-53 record over his 28 years of coaching service - that includes a Big Rivers Conference Title and an appearance in Level 4 of the WIAA Playoffs last season.

======================================

Menomonie News Release (Tuesday, January 24) --

On Monday, January 23, 2017, the Board of Education of the School District of the Menomonie Area approved the retirement request of longtime physical education teacher and head football coach Joe LaBuda. After 28 years of teaching and coaching in Menomonie, LaBuda's last day of teaching in the school district will be Friday, May 12, 2017.

Coach LaBuda has expressed interest in continuing to coach football at Menomonie High School, but due to Act 20, a recent state law that changed the regulations for rehired annuitants in Wisconsin, the school district is prohibited from offering or even discussing a coaching contract with LaBuda until after he has completed a 75 day break in service to the school district.

In the meantime, Menomonie High School Athletic Director Bart Boettcher will be working with the football coaching staff to coordinate summer training schedules and other offseason activities in preparation for the 2017 season.