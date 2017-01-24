Tom Bernhardt Hired as Eau Claire North Softball Coach

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire North Softball team has a new coach, and it's a familiar face.

Tom Bernhardt, former assistant coach of the Husky Softball team and former Head Coach of the Husky Baseball team, has been hired as Head Coach for this upcoming Softball season. Bernhardt also currently serves as Head Coach of the Eau Claire/Altoona Stars.

Eau Claire North News Release (Tuesday, January 24th) -- : North High School announced today that Tom Bernhardt has been hired as Head Softball Coach.

Bernhardt is a long time coach and staff member at Eau Claire North High School. During his 24 years as a staff member at North, Bernhardt has coached in the Baseball, Boys Hockey, Girls Hockey programs, and has served for nine seasons as an Assistant Coach in the Softball program at North High School.

Bernhardt led the North Husky Boys Hockey team to the State Tournament in 2006 as their Head Coach. Bernhardt is currently in his fourth season serving as the Head Hockey Coach for the 5th ranked ECA Stars Girls Varsity Hockey team.

Bernhardt commented, “I would like to thank the North administration and the Eau Claire Area School District for this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with the players and families of the North Softball program and will look to build on past successes both on and off the field!”

Joe Eisenhuth, NHS Assistant Principal & Athletic Director, commented, “We are pleased to have Tom Bernhardt transition to the head coaching position of our Softball Program. He has extensive coaching experience and we look forward to seeing Coach Bernhardt’s leadership help the North Softball Program continue to grow and improve."