Eau Claire tax experts offer suggestions to get the biggest bang for your buck

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's that time of year again when millions of Americans hand over the checkbook to old Uncle Sam, but do you know how to maximize your tax return?



Tax preparers said the first day to file was January 23, and the accountants are steadily growing busy.



If you've already filed, local tax experts say your refund might be delayed. That's because the IRS is taking extra steps to deter identity thieves, like matching W-2s with a person's filed income.



Tax preparers said it is important to keep track of expenses all year long, because it could mean money back in your pocket come tax time. You could earn deductions for college debt payments, day care expenses and charitable donations, but it is essential you have the receipts for proof.



"If you are spending dollars that you are not getting reimbursed for, keep track of them and let's see what we can do with them," said Cory Wiese with CliftonLarsonAllen. "Cash contributions don't count unless you have a receipt or a canceled check, something to prove that deduction."



You have until April 18 to file your taxes this year, but local tax experts recommend making your appointment now because they get booked up closer to the deadline.