Improvements proposed for Lake Altoona County Park

Altoona (WQOW) - A popular summer destination could be getting a major face lift.



At their meeting Tuesday, the Eau Claire Parks and Forest Committee discussed improvements at Lake Altoona County Park. They ultimately decided to postpone a vote to further their discussion at an upcoming meeting.



County leaders are hoping the new plans which include a larger parking lot, a splash pad for kids and new structures like a four-season building and a wedding venue will bring even more people to the area.



"As more people come to the area, they are looking for places like this park where they can go and take their kids, and have an afternoon picnic, splash around in the water and have other opportunities," said Eau Claire County Parks and Forestry Director, Josh Pedersen. "These are the kinds of things that definitely attract people to this area and keep people living here in the Eau Claire area."



If the plan is approved in the future, it will go to the county board for final approval.



There is currently no funding in place for the estimated $12 million project in the 2017 budget, but they hope to secure funding from the county in next year's budget and through grants from the DNR in order to begin construction in 2018.