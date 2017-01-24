Jefferson Award Winner: Chuck Johnson

Eau Claire (WQOW)- He'll answer to 'Coach' but many people would call Chuck Johnson a role model.

Chuck Johnson of Eau Claire has been selected to receive the Jefferson Award for Public Service. He was nominated by one of his co-workers at the Eau Claire Academy who says Chuck spends all day working with struggling youth then heads off to volunteer for any number of organizations. That includes the Eau Claire North girls basketball program where he's served as a volunteer coach for the better part of a decade.

Whether at the Academy, or coaching at North, Chuck says he makes it a point to encourage kids to get out and volunteer. "Basketball is not going to be a part of their life all of the time," the dedicated volunteer said. "Some have gone on to have scholarships, some have been fortunate to go on and play professional basketball. But everybody is not blessed to do that, so you want to be skillful in other ways, in terms of being productive in society."

There is certainly a lot to cheer about when it comes to Chuck because he seems to always be on the go helping someone. He is a longtime member of the booster club at North and he was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2012 by the WIAA. You've likely seen him volunteering with the Kiwanis Club, at Eau Claire's Juneteenth celebration, The Community Table or Feed My People Food Bank.

Congratulations Chuck!