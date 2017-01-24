Eau Claire Micon Cinemas gets approval for expansion in Wausau

Wausau (WQOW) -- A local movie theater company gets the green light to bring the big screen to central Wisconsin.



Tuesday, the Wausau City Council voted 8-3 to give final approval to the owners of Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire to build a 10 screen movie theater attached to the Wausau mall. Micon's owners will receive a $1-million forgivable loan, and if they meet certain requirements, will not have to pay that money back.



Construction on the theater is expected to begin this year and should take about a year to complete.



Micon Cinemas owns and operates three movie theaters, two in Eau Claire and one in Chippewa Falls.