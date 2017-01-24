Civil rights groups sue over conditions at Wisconsin youth priso - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Civil rights groups sue over conditions at Wisconsin youth prison

Credit: Department of Corrections Credit: Department of Corrections

Madison (WQOW) -- Two civil rights groups are suing over conditions at Wisconsin's youth prison, claiming state and federal investigations at the facility have changed nothing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Juvenile Law Center filed a federal lawsuit Monday, asking a judge to limit solitary confinement as well as the use of mechanical restraints and pepper spray at Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma.

State investigators spent all of 2015 investigating claims of child abuse at the prison. The FBI has now taken over the investigation but that probe is still ongoing and no one has been charged.

ACLU attorney Larry Dupuis told reporters during a news conference Tuesday his group had hoped the investigations would create change at the prison but inmates are still being abused.

