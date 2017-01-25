Mike Eaves' Coaching Career Comes Full Circle

Northfield, MN (WQOW) -- Mike Eaves says his coaching career has come full circle.



Eaves, who spend 14 seasons as Wisconsin's head coach, including two trips to the Division I Frozen Four and a 2006 national championship, is now back at the Division III level. Eaves' first head coaching job at any level was at UW-Eau Claire for the 1986-87 season.

"Thirty years ago to this January, I was in this rink with Eau Claire," says Eaves, "I shared that with the team, it was in January, thirty years ago that Eau Claire came here, the Blugoldss, and my first exposure to the rink and now we're back. It's funny how it came full circle."

Some two months after his Wisconsin coaching career ended, Eaves began a new chapter as the Head Coach at Division III St. Olaf College, in Northfield, Minnesota, and he's still getting used to some of the changes.

"The thing that you miss is man power and finances, we do a little bit of everything here," Eaves explains, "and I think you talk to any Division III coach, I stayed in touch with Nate LaPoint, our equipment manager more back in Madison than even when I was there just because, how do you wash jerseys? Do you hang them up right away? Where do you get name tags? Stuff like that, so you wear a lot more hats here. In Madison, recruiting, video, creating relationships with players, here you do it all, so its been a real interesting turnaround to go back to that. One of the draws of coming back here, we had a chance to work with our older son Ben, so Ben is here as a strength and conditioning coach for the whole athletic department, but he's our volunteer assistant, so we get to work together everyday, which has gone very well and the other thing that was a big pull, we've actually had a cabin here for 20 years dating back to our days at Shattuck-St. Mary's here in Faribault, so we're living in our cabin now, we've downsized, and my bride and I are both just starting off in our 60's so its kind of been re-energizing with scaling down and we're learning new things all over at 60, its like the 3rd period of our life, but its been a real fun adventure so far."

Tuesday night, the Blugolds visit the Oles, and it's an important one for UW-Eau Claire, still ranked sixth nationally in the Division III polls, but with only five regular season games remaining.

"This is a tough place to play," says Blugolds head coach Matt Loen about the Northfield Ice Arena, "the facility is obviously a little bit different compared to a lot of Division III rinks, its on the road, its against Mike Eaves, so there could be some mental aspects that come into play. We've got to be ready and I know that they'll bring their work ethic so if we can match that, I think we'll be fine."



The Blugolds and Oles drop the puck Tuesday night at 7:30. Highlights from the game are available at College Sports-Tuesday.

