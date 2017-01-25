Sales of "1984" novel soar after Trump claims

(CNN) 2017 has been "doubleplusgood" for sales of George Orwell's "1984."

"1984" is a gloomy tale of an oppressive government than controls minds through a so called "Ministry of Truth."It focuses in particular on the impact of omnipresent government surveillance and the state's use of propaganda to enforce orthodoxy to an all-powerful leader, known as "Big Brother."

The book became the top seller on Amazon's bestseller list Tuesday and Wednesday. Other books with similar themes are also in high demand.

The novel's newfound popularity comes several days after White House press secretary Sean Spicer argued defiantly that Trump's swearing-in Friday drew the largest-ever audience for an inauguration "period," despite obvious photo and statistical evidence to the contrary.

Senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway later defended that argument by saying Spicer's false claims were actually "alternative facts."

The book's bestseller status isn't necessarily just due to Team Trump, as "1984" remains required reading in most schools.

The Amazon bestseller list is updated hourly, so "1984's" time near the top may not last long. It currently sits just after Connor Franta's "Note to Self" and before Margot Lee Shetterly's "Hidden Figures."

This isn't the first time "1984" has seen a sales spike in recent years. The book also hit Amazon's bestseller list in 2013 after Edward Snowden revealed the extent of the National Security Agency's surveillance program.