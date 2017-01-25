Chippewa Valley Rally participants lobby with legislators in Madison

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Wednesday morning, a group from the Chippewa Valley battled the snowy roads to make their way to Madison to bring local issues to the attention of the state.



About 90 business and community leaders left for the capitol to attend the 23rd annual Chippewa Valley Rally. Through meetings with more than 100 legislators, including Gov. Scott Walker, and lunch with Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, the group hopes to put the Chippewa Valley's needs on its radar.



Dale Poynter, an area businessman, said he is participating in the rally. "I think everyone here is joining this group just because we really feel strongly and passionately about what's going on in the Chippewa Valley," Poynter. "That's really our goal is to try to influence our state government in terms of things that will affect us directly."



The group said it is thanking the state for supporting the Confluence Project in the past and is now seeking new financial support for transportation, like repairing Interstate 94.



Scott Rodgers, who is with the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, said it's important to participate in the rally to voice their support and concerns on issues. "It is really effective because the people who are going are not professional lobbyists," Rodgers said. "They are people who are everyday business people and community leaders, and they are there to talk to legislators from throughout the state on the important issues for our Chippewa Valley area."



Rally participants said it is important to have affordable education available for students. They want to improve education in the state by allowing campuses the flexibility to make their own decisions based on their specific needs.