Chippewa Falls puts old fire station up for sale

As Chippewa Falls prepares to move into its new fire station in a few months it's putting one of its old fire stations up for sale.

The city is seeking sealed bids for Fire Station Number 2 on Park Avenue on the city's south side. It's been used as a fire station since the mid-1990's, but city officials say the cramped, crowded facility has outlived its usefulness.

Mayor Greg Hoffman says with its office space, and large garages, capable of holding 9 or more vehicles, the building would be nice for a small business. He says they've already received several inquiries. He believes the building is worth about $140,000 or more. Bids will be accepted until February 15, and the city has the right to refuse them if they're too low.

Hoffman says they plan to move out of that building and into the new, $5-million dollar station near the Chippewa Mall by April.