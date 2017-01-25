Rural Neillsville man, woman arrested in drug investigation

Clark County (WQOW) - On Friday late morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office searched a home located on Fairground Avenue in the Township of Pine Valley for an ongoing drug investigation.

Sheriff's deputies arrested 31-year-old Autumn R. Marg, for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. 33-year-old Cedric J. Riggins was referred for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said Autumn and Cedric are in the Clark County Jail. Autumn is on a $7,500 cash bond and Cedric is on a $5,000 cash bond.

