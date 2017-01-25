La Crosse Police investigating domestic stabbing

The La Crosse Police Department, Fire Department, and Tri-State Ambulance responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.

It occurred in a home near 6th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.

"One of the individuals is the victim of a stabbing, at this point in time we don't have any information on the extent of injuries," said Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department. That victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Just before 1 p.m. police were searching for the suspect, Viterbo University was temporarily placed on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Police Department