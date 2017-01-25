Children's Museum of Eau Claire expands Special Kids Day into year-long event

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Children's Museum in Eau Claire is once again offering kids of all abilities a safe and welcoming place to play.



The museum is bringing back its "Special Kids Day" and this time they're turning the event into a year-long series. Starting Monday, February 13th, kids with special needs, and their families, are invited to enjoy a quieter, less chaotic evening at the museum for free.



At "Special Kids" events, the staff reduces the number of people allowed inside at once, turns down the lights music and dims the lights. They say this can help keep kids with special needs from becoming over-stimulated and let's them play in a low-stress environment.



"Anything we can do to help promote the power of play, and advocate for play in our community, is great," Jacqueline Van Hemert, the museum's Director of Programs and Events, told News 18. "And at the end of the day, we need to be accessible to everyone. So this is just a way that we can open our doors to everyone in the community and serve those kids that need us the most."



Space is limited to 25 kids, plus their siblings and their parents. The museum will provide a pizza party dinner at each "Special Kids" event, which some say will give families within the community a chance to connect with others in similar situations.



"Families can totally benefit a lot. Especially even just having the support from fellow family members that are all dealing with kids with special needs," Samantha Raspotnik, a special education aide at Putnam Heights Elementary School, said.



Because space is so limited, families need to register before each event. Follow the link to register for the Children's Museum of Eau Claire's Special Kids events.

Special Kids Day will take place on the following dates:

-Monday, February 13 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. (Theme: “Valentine Workshop”

-Monday, May 8th from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.(Theme: Astronaut Camp)

-Monday, October 2nd from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. (Theme: Science Lab)

-Monday, December 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. (Theme: Holiday Workshop)

Space for the Special Kids Day events is limited and pre-registration is required. Parents can also call the Children's Museum of Eau Claire at 715-832-5437.