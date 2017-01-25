Former Chippewa Falls teacher to stand trial on accusations of sexual assault

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A former Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher will stand trial on accusations that he sexually assaulted a student.



Joel Jahnke appeared in Chippewa County court on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Jahnke admitted to having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in his classroom in June of 2015. Investigators say Jahnke and the girl also swapped nude pictures and video of themselves via Snapchat.



A number of Jahnke's former co-workers were in court and were surprised to hear him request a jury trial. As News 18 reported in May, a plea agreement had been on the table. Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Wade Newell says he expected Jahnke to enter into that plea agreement on Wednesday.



"I can't comment on why he decided not to enter a plea today. The defendant has a right to a jury trial. He's not obligated to plea, he has a right to a jury trial which is what it's set for now in April," said ADA Newell.



A three-day jury trial has been set to begin on April 24. News 18 reached out to Jahnke's attorney on why his client chose not to enter a plea, but we have not received a response.

