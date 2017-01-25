Gear 360 camera gives Chippewa Falls police a new look at crime

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is getting a better look at crime in the community.



The department recently bought a camera that can take 360 degrees pictures and record 360 degrees videos. They'll use the camera to investigate crime scenes and car crashes. Officers said the all-around view gives them a more complete second look at the situation.



Officers don't plan to use the new $300 camera as a tool in squad cars because they're already equipped with dash and body cams. But, the department shared one video from inside a squad on Wednesday as a way to introduce the new technology to the community.



"Starting Mondays, what one of our fun projects was 'Find Officer Manson Monday', where we'll send a snapshot out on our Facebook page, and you'll have to look at the snapshot in 360, and some part of that photograph will tell you where (that officer is) at in the City of Chippewa Falls," Officer Jason Jacobson told News 18.



Jacobson said the department won't release all of the video they record with the new camera, but you can see the videos and photos they share on their Facebook page.



Officer Jacobson said as far as they know, their camera is the first one to be used by a police department in the Chippewa Valley area. He said the Chippewa Falls Police Department is always trying to be on the cutting edge of technology that will help them protect and serve the city.