Osseo emergency response crews drive slow in wet weather

Osseo (WQOW) -- In wet weather, people are constantly being told to slow down and to take it easy on the roads, and the drivers who are known for getting around as quickly as possible are also being told the same words of caution.



Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with Gold Cross Ambulance in Osseo said it can be difficult driving over slushy, icy roads. Before taking the ambulance out on a call, they'll look at road conditions online and review a risk assessment check list.



They said they're committed to reaching anyone who calls 911 for help no matter what the weather's like. But, in less than ideal conditions,Chris Cuddy, a paramedic with the Gold Cross Ambulance, said that person's ride to the hospital might take a little longer. "For those 911 calls we will not run lights and sirens," Cuddy said. "We will take our time, get there safely, so we can transport the patient safely."



Cuddy has been a paramedic for nearly two decades. He said working in bad weather can be frustrating because when the adrenaline gets pumping, it's hard to remember to take things slow. But, he knows that when it's nasty outside, driving slow and getting around safely is better than going fast and possibly making things worse.