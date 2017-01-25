Volunteers to launch $2 million capital campaign for Chippewa Riverfront

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – In order to have a local revitalization project completed, some area volunteers are asking for your help.

In a press released sent from the City of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, community volunteers want to launch a $2 million capital campaign to help pay for completing the Chippewa Riverfront. Volunteers would like to use that money towards extra features in the riverfront area, which include constructing a new amphitheater, installation of benches, WiFi, building a covered pavilion with a stage and electrical access.

News 18 previously reported in July when the city's director of planning said the city has spent about $11 million over the last 10 years on the project and needed to raise an additional $2 million for the extra features. City officials said they hope to complete the campaign in early spring 2017 to fund Chippewa Riverfront construction.

To celebrate the progress of the project to date, the city and volunteers will host a launch party on February 22 at the Heyde Center of the Arts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They said there will be information on how much money has been raised to date and how donations can be made. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Event organizers are encouraging you to make reservations to ensure a seat. You can call the city planner, Jayson Smith, at 715-726-2729.