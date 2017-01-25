College Sports - Wednesday

Chris Duff (#10) drains 6 of 9 3's as UW-Eau Claire beats UW-Platteville
UW-River Falls stays unbeaten in the WIAC with a home win over UW-Stout
UW-River Falls gets into the WIAC win column by beating UW-Stout
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-PLATTEVILLE 58
UW-EAU CLAIRE 83
UWEC: Chris Duff 22 points, George Diekelman 14, Jack Martinek 12
Pioneers: 1-6 (8-10), Blugolds: 4-3 (14-4)
UW-STOUT
UW-RIVER FALLS
UWST: John Keefe & John Lahti 14 points each
UWRF: Alex Herink 14 points & 10 rebounds
Blue Devils: 3-4 (12-6), Falcons: 7-0 (17-1)
UW-OSHKOSH 61
UW-LA CROSSE 55
Titans: 4-3 (11-7), Eagles: 2-5 (10-8)
UW-STEVENS POINT 74
UW-WHITEWATER 80
Pointers: 3-4 (9-8), Warhawks: 4-3 (15-3)
=============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 70
UW-PLATTEVILLE 60
UWEC: Kayla Hanley 28 points,Hallee Hoeppner 16
Blugolds: 4-3 (10-8), Pioneers: 2-5 (6-12)
UW-RIVER FALLS 70
UW-STOUT 68
UWRF: Taylor Karge 20 points, Hannah Pignato 14
UWST: Bailey Diersen 15 points, Jenna Goldsmith & Anna Brown 14 each
Falcons: 1-6 (6-12), Blue Devils: 1-6 (5-13)
UW-LA CROSSE 49
UW-OSHKOSH 51
Eagles: 5-2 (11-7), Titans: 6-1 (16-2)
UW-WHITEWATER 57
UW-STEVENS POINT 70
Warhawks: 6-1 (16-2), Pointers: 4-3 (12-6)