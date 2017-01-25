Winter Fest organizers announce changes to event

Altoona (WQOW) - Just days away from the 3rd Annual Northwest Wisconsin Winter Fest and Games, organizers announced some weather-related changes.

On its Facebook page, Winter Fest said the event will still be held on Lake Altoona, but the main entertainment stage has been moved to the beach parking. Staff said tent stakes were not freezing into the ice. Organizers said all events will go on as scheduled, and they will still monitor ice thickness daily. They said because of ice fishing traffic, there is standing water near the boat landing. Winter Fest organizers are pumping that area daily, and have built a bridge for access to the lake.