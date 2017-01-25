Eau Claire's Local Lounge tries to save Woo's Pagoda structure

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The company that restored the former Sea Horse in Eau Claire is looking to save another piece of the city's history.

Live in Eau Claire, the business that created the Local Lounge, announced on Facebook it hopes to restore the former Woo's Pagoda. The pagoda was displayed on top of the restaurant before it closed. It now sits outside Banbury Place. The Local Lounge is looking to host a "Save the Pagoda" fundraising night with a dinner inspired by the Chinese restaurant.