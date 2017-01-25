Teacher's Facebook question nets $1,000 donation

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman donated $1,000 to South Middle School after seeing a teacher's post asking for help on Facebook.

South Middle School Teacher Randi Stanley asked members of a Facebook group called "Advice site in Eau Claire, WI" how to go about fundraising for new classroom furniture. Instead of giving an answer, Kristy Thiess of Eau Claire volunteered to donate $1,000 less than two hours after Stanley made her post.

"I am gratefully ecstatic with the donation," Stanley said.

"Thiess said the Facebook post stood out to her, and she felt called to answer. With four children, she said she was thankful to have so many good teachers in the district.



"They just go so far beyond the walls of their classrooms spending time to do this and to better our kids," Thiess said. "As a mom, I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back. Whether it is time or money or awareness, it is important to support them."

Stanley teaches technology integration for 6th grade students. She said 6th graders do not get recess and are often fidgeting in the classroom. With help from parents, she tried using yoga balls as a seating solution, but she said they often pop and are too short to promote good posture. Stanley is used to writing grants to get technology in the classroom, but said there are not grants for classroom furniture. The $1,000 donation will buy about 15 stools, enough for half of the classroom.

"The kids really do need to have a little bit of movement, so these stools will allow just that to be able to get some of that energy out," Stanley said. "I'm super excited about that."

Stanley is still hoping to buy more chairs for her students. If you'd like to donate, you can contact Stanley by email at rstanley@ecasd.us.