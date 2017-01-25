Altoona narrows search for new fire chief

Altoona (WQOW) – The City of Altoona is one step closer to hiring its next fire chief.

Altoona city officials said they have narrowed down the number of applicants down to four finalists. They said three are from the Chippewa Valley and one is from Rochester, Minnesota. The four candidates are as follows: Jay K. Bohan, David A. Daken, Chad E. Peterson and Mark J. Schwartz. City officials said there were a total of 12 applicants for the fire chief position.

The four applicants will be interviewed on Wednesday, February 1. The city said the public is invited to attend a community reception for the candidates following the interviews. That reception is from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Altoona Public Safety Building, located at 1904 Spooner Avenue in Altoona.

The Altoona Police and Fire Commission hope to make a hiring decision shortly following the interviews.

"The mentality that I've had as a police and fire chief has always been putting our community first, and to have the opportunity be returned to the community, to have their investment, their say ,their input and their feedback I think is equally important as much as any other interview process that's in place," said current Altoona Fire and Police Chief Jesse James.

The meet and greet opportunity is scheduled for Wednesday February 1. The fire department said they hope to have the new chief on the team by March 1.