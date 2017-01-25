Highway QQ closed due to high water levels

Eau Claire County (WQOW)- Drivers in Eau Claire County beware: parts of Highway QQ near Lake Altoona were forced to be shut down Wednesday.
Eau Claire Emergency Management staff said the road is closed because water is getting on the roads. Signs are posted near Sandusky Drive and County Road L near the LL Phillips County Park.
