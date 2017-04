Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you have a craving for Italian food, have some for lunch or dinner Thursday, all for a good cause.

The Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity is hosting a fundraiser on January 26, from 11 am until 10 pm at the Eau Claire Fazoli's (3730 Gateway Drive). Anyone interested can print off the image attached to this story, bring it in whenever you want to eat, and a portion of your purchase will be donated to the organization.