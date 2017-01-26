Man arrested after 5 hour standoff in Fond Du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) -- Fond du Lac police say a man with a gun involved in a domestic abuse incident was arrested following a five-hour standoff with tactical officers.
Authorities say the domestic abuse victim and four children were safely removed from the home after officers entered the residence. Police responded to the house in Fond du Lac shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 25.
