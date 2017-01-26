Victim suffers minor injuries in domestic stabbing incident in La Crosse

La Crosse (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department, Fire Department, and Tri-State Ambulance responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call at 12:10 p.m., that the altercation had occurred in a home near 6th and Ferry Streets in La Crosse.

"One of the individuals is the victim of a stabbing, at this point in time we don't have any information on the extent of injuries," said Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department. That victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Just before 1 p.m. police were searching for the suspect, Viterbo University was temporarily placed on lockdown.

The suspect, 37-year-old Andrew Wright of La Crosse was taken into custody without incident and is being charged with recklessly endangering safety.

Wright makes his first appearance Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, the altercation remains under investigation.

