Trump Administration tightens control of EPA research

Stevens Point (WAOW) - The Trump Administration is requiring scientific information from the Environmental Protection Agency to go through political appointees before getting released to the public, according to the communications director for President Trump's transition team.

Additionally, administration officials will review data already on the EPA's website regarding climate change.

This, after Reuters had previously reporter the administration told the EPA to cut information about climate change from its website.

Trump Transition officials said a decision on that move has not been made yet.

Once the president was sworn in, mention of climate change was taken off the White House Website.

The notion of removing data from federal websites concerns some local environmentalists.

"There's no scientific question that our climate worldwide is changing, and that that change is being caused by human beings," said Dan Dieterich, an environmental activist who has been monitoring climate change research since the 1970s. "Enabling people to prepare to deal with climate change intelligently is an important role of government."

A similar move recently happened on a state website here in Wisconsin.

In December, the DNR overhauled its message on climate change, reducing a long list of facts and data to a short blurb saying the notion of climate change is still up for debate.

Moving forward scientists hope facts will speak for themselves.

"Ignoring the problem isn't going to make it go away," said Samantha Kaplan, a professor of geography and geology at UW-Stevens Point. "They can choose to ignore it, not put information about it on the website. But the facts are still there and the facts will remain."