UPDATE: Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson County

Jackson County (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the person who was shot and killed by police in an officer-involved shooting last week on Stanton Creek Road, in the Township of Millston.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Donovan Paul Scheurich, Sr., formerly from La Crosse, was making threats against law enforcement officers and fired at them when they arrived. Authorities said multiple Jackson County sheriff's deputies fired back, striking and killing Scheurich. No deputies were hurt.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has been investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. DCI has identified the three Jackson County sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting, including Sergeant Evan Mazur, who has been employed with the department since May 2002, Deputy Michael Bartlett, who has been employed with the department since May 2011, and Deputy Aaron Johnson, who has been employed with the department since July 2012.

The sheriff's office said none of the deputies or sergeant have been involved in a previous officer-involved shooting.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and facts of the incident. It said it will turn over investigative reports to the Jackson County District Attorney when the investigation includes.

Posted on January 25, 2017:

Jackson County (WQOW) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson County Wednesday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to repeated 911 calls regarding a suicidal person. They said he was making threats against law enforcement officers and fired at them when they arrived. Authorities said multiple Jackson County Sheriff's deputies fired back, striking and killing the suspect. No deputies were hurt.

At the request of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the officer-involved death is being handled by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jackson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional information is available at this time.