Sex offender released into Rice Lake community

Rice Lake (WQOW) – The Rice Lake Police Department said 52-year-old John E. Simmons, a registered sex offender, has been living at 710 S. Wisconsin Avenue, Apartment #13 in Rice Lake since January 17, 2017.

Rice Lake police said Simmons is a registered sex offender but is no longer under law enforcement supervision. Police said because of this, there are no laws or rules prohibiting Simmons from living near places where children are present. Police said Simmons was convicted of a sex crime in Florida on March, 18, 1999, where he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female.

The department said he is not wanted by police at this time. Rice Lake police said Thursday's announcement is not intended to create fear, rather it's to inform the community regarding Simmons' release into the community.