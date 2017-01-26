Recent warm weather has Altoona officials urging you not to drive on the ice

Altoona (WQOW) – The City of Altoona is passing along a word of caution about ice conditions on a local lake.

City staff said in light of recent warm weather, it is not safe to drive your car onto the ice. They said with Winter Fest scheduled for this weekend, local public safety agencies are keeping an extra eye on ice conditions at Lake Altoona.

News 18 reported Wednesday that Winter Fest is making some changes to its event because of the warm weather. Event organizers said the main entertainment stage will be moved to the beach parking since tent stakes were not freezing to the ice during equipment setup.

Event organizers said there will be a shuttle service to and from Winter Fest.