Man charges at Rice Lake officers with luggage cart, gets tased

Rice Lake (WQOW) – On Tuesday, Rice Lake police officers responded to a call at The Microtel Inn and Suites, located on Decker Drive in Rice Lake, for a disorderly guest.

Officers said 61-year-old Scott D. Miller, of Cameron, charged at the first responding officer with a luggage cart, hitting the officer in the leg. Police said Miller threatened he was going to kill the officer.

Police said the officer gave Miller a verbal warning that he was going to tase him but Miller did not comply. They said the officer deployed his taser with the taser probes, which struck Miller's chest. Police said Miller pulled the taser wires out and continued to resist. Another officer on scene deployed his taser and officers were able to take Miller into custody.

Miller was taken to an area hospital before being transported to Barron County Jail. Police said the hotel clerk had a cut to her hand as the result of the incident. They said the Microtel Inn and Suites had $3,100 in damages due to the incident in the lobby. No officers were injured.

On Wednesday, Miller had an initial court appearance in Barron County Circuit Court for charges on disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting/obstructing an officer.