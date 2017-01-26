Chippewa Co. group gives families a fresh start in 2017

Some people in Chippewa County want to make sure homeless people there aren't just counted, they're taken care of.



There will be a 'Point in Time' count Thursday night at the community meal at Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls. That means the homeless people in attendance will be counted and those numbers will be added to federal records.



Members of the Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger wanted to do more for these people than just collect information, they wanted to give them a fresh start in 2017.



With the help of a number of organizations across the Chippewa Valley, the group was able to put together more than 300 boxes of supplies they'll distribute after the meal.



"It's encouraging, you know," member Trevor Begin told News 18. "When there's somebody in need, or a family in need, to have as many people participate in this event and to really blow our expectations out of the water. It's really neat to see."



Each box is full of items that aren't covered by food assistance, like laundry detergent and personal care items. They're estimated to be worth about $30 each. The group was hoping to collect enough supplies for just 100 boxes and say they've been blown away by the community's generosity. Here's a full list of the organizations that participated in the project:

LE Phillips CDC Outreach Office

Marshfield Clinic

Mayo Clinic

HSHS Sacred Heart

Chippewa County Behavioral Health

Chippewa County Public Health

Family Support Center

Workforce Resource Center

Leinekugel’s Leinie Lodge

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Hope Village-Tiny Homes

Trinity United Methodist Church

Central Lutheran Church

First Presbyterian Church

Zion Lutheran Church

Landmark Christian Church

Christ Episcopal Church

Several community members and caring families

Several Chippewa Falls area Schools