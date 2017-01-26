EC City Clerk: Voter fraud not happening in WI

President Trump's allegations that millions of votes cast last November were illegal has been making headlines Nation wide. So on Thursday, News 18 spoke to Eau Claire City Officials who said, at least around here, that doesn't happen.



The claims are focused around voters who are registered in 2 different states, and casting ballots in both places. The City says Wisconsin is 1 of 20 states registered on an electronic database. What it does is, when you cast a ballot, it will notify election officials in all other states in which you are registered.



Meaning, you're automatically flagged if you try voting again.



"I have not seen cases, rapid cases, of people from other states casting ballots here, or people from Wisconsin casting ballots in other states," Eau Claire City Clerk Donna Austad told News 18. "Could it be done? A lot of things could be done, but it's not something that I've seen happening."





When you register, if you indicate that you've been previously registered, clerks are required to send copies of all registration forms to the previous state's elections commission. That way, voters who are double registered are still flagged.