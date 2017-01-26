Eau Claire Right to Life hosts rally on Sunday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- As people all around the country gear up for the March for Life in Washington D.C., a local activist group is looking to do that same in Eau Claire.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Right to Life Eau Claire chapter will host a rally for life at Peace Church. Organizers said the event is a chance for pro-life supporters to get together, listen to inspiring speakers, and take a stand -- not just the beginning of life but also for the end.

"We have made some progress in abortion. Abortions have come down and of course now with the new president we will make more progress. But things have kind of gone in the wrong direction with regard to the end of life. More states have approved physician assisted suicide, and that's going to become a greater issue of concern for us," said Right to Life Chapter President Steve Werner.

Organizers said about 100 people usually attend. The rally is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The national March for Life will be held Friday in Washington D.C.