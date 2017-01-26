Fake news stories: where they are coming from?

MADISON (WKOW) -- We've been hearing a lot about fake news stories, and they are definitely out there. Where they are coming from might surprise you though.

Madison College's Steve Noll, a marketing professor, is teaching his students about this. Noll sites investigations from numerous different, reputable news sources that teens and young adults in countries like Macedonia are writing these stories on websites designed to look like ABC News or other official news sources. In countries like this, where making $5,000 a year is a good living, these people can make tens of thousands of dollars from penny-per-click advertising.

Noll says authorities in those countries are seemingly okay with this because the money being made is taxed and being made legally. While it may be unethical to write fake news, it's not illegal. "Even the people making the fake news justify it in saying, it's not like we're making cigarettes. It's not like we're making drugs. It's not like we're making alcohol, things that kill people. We're just coming up with stories. If people are so stupid to believe it, that's their fault," says Noll.

Even if someday there were specific laws in place in the United States to deal with fake news, Noll says it would be hard to police when dealing with other countries.

Stories and articles can usually be broken down into four different categories, Noll explains. Those are real news stories, opinionated stories about news, satirical stories about news and fake news stories.

"This whole thing about who's to blame for spreading fake news? You are, [the readers or viewers]," says Noll.

Fake news stories can be spotted by using the acronym TLC, Noll teaches his students. T stands for think. Stop and think for a minute whether a story plays into or reinforces opinions or emotions. L stands for look. Look at the URL address and examine if the site is listed as .net when it should be listed as .com or if there are extra letters in the URL. The C stands for check. Check and compare with other sites you know are trusted, and see if they have the same information.

The key is to follow the TLC method before you share the story on social media or with friends.

"By the time people figure out that it's not true, it's already been spread out there to a million people, and the damage has already been done," says Noll.

Some social media sites are catching on. Facebook is changing its trending topics feature because of fake news. Now, all users will see the same topics, instead of those personalized by their behavior in an effort to keep fake news from trending. Also, an article's headline and publisher will be shown.