Wisconsin parents could be required to work for food stamps

Central Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsinites are getting a clearer picture of Governor Scott Walker's welfare reform plans.

The Governor announced earlier this week that his two-year budget will overhaul the system. Few specifics are known, but he says it would be reminiscent of the former Governor Tommy Thompson's era.

Current law requires adults without children to work or go to school to get food stamps. Now, the Governor wants parents to work at least 80 hours a month, or see cuts in food and housing benefits. He talked about reform in his latest radio address.

"We already have this work requirement in place for able bodied people without children, public assistance should be a trampoline not a hammock," said Governor Walker.

Democrats have denounced the plan, saying it will hurt families. The Governor will release his budget next month. Federal waivers and approval of the state legislature are needed before any changes in welfare take place.

