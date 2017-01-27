Holmen middle school students learn about social media safety

Holmen (WXOW) - According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 71 percent of teens say they use more than one social media site.

Now, the Holmen Middle School is teaching kids to be smart on their smart phones. Their principal has asked staff to take initiative in teaching kids about the dangers of the internet. The are also teaching parents how to monitor social media use.

"It's good that you know if they are on certain apps that you have those apps and you understand how those apps work and that you're able to go on their device with them ask them to show you what do you have on your device show me your messages," Ryan Vogler, principal of Holmen Middle School.

The school hosted a social media 101 session Wednesday night to teach parents about the apps their children are using.