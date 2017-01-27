UW-Stout photographer's picture from Alnahdi memorial service earns award

Menomonie (WQOW) – An area photographer has captured an emotional event with one powerful image.

UW-Stout photographer Brett Roseman received a 2016 Libris Iconic Image Award for his photo of UW-Stout student Omar Alkohmos, of Saudi Arabia. The photo shows Alkohmos using his head scarf to wipe away tears during a November 3rd memorial service for fellow UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi, who died several days after being attacked on a downtown street.

Roseman said he was photographing the outdoor memorial service at UW-Stout when he saw Alkohomos wipe away tears but didn't capture the shot at first. He anticipated that Alkohmos might do it again. “It happened once more, and I got it,” he said.

“I’m very patient in my job because it does involve a lot of watching and waiting – waiting for the absolute right moment to trip the camera’s shutter at the exact time the perfect moment happens,” Roseman said. “What stands out most is that Omar is using his keffiyeh (head scarf) to wipe away his tears. It was a unique and unexpected moment that I think makes this image beautiful and visually more interesting and emotionally impactful than the typical reaction or tear-wiping moment I’m used to seeing at memorial services.”

Roseman's photo was one of 16 photos that was selected out of 200 submissions. Libris by Photoshelter stated it selects photos “that capture the spirit of 2016: groundbreaking political campaigns, record-breaking victories, breathtaking landscapes and more.” Some of the final selections include one of the Chicago Cubs celebrating after winning the World Series, as well as former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Roseman has worked for UW-Stout since 2014. He has 18 years of professional photojournalism experience, including most recently 10 years at the Chicago Sun-Times. He also taught a photojournalism course at UW-Stout.