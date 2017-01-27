CVTC to offer annual free tax preparation service

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A local college is gearing up to help prepare taxes for people in need.

Chippewa Valley Technical College is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program starting Thursday, February 9 through April 13. Student volunteers, who will be assisting people with preparing their taxes, are certified by the IRS and will be working under the supervision of a CVTC Accounting instructor.

The free income tax preparation will be held in Room 240 of the Business Education Center, located at 620 West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. The service will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis, with on-site sign-up starting at 12 p.m. Tax preparations will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 4:30 p.m. each day. The service will not be available March 23 during spring break.

Before you arrive to your appointment, tax prepares are asking you to bring the following items to help prepare your tax return:

• Photo ID

• Social Security cards or a Taxpayer Identification Number Assignment Letter for taxpayer and all dependents

• Earnings statements (W-2, W-2G or 1099-R) including interest and dividend statements

• Copy of last year's tax returns

• Child care provider information and amount paid

* All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements or Exemption Certificate

* Birthdates, including spouse and dependents

• Rent certificates from landlord or property tax statement

• Financial institution's routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Returns cannot be prepared for those with complicated returns as identified by the IRS, such as rental or business income that cannot be reported on a Schedule C-EZ. To file returns electronically on a married-filing jointly return, both spouses must be present. Please note childcare is not available and other arrangements should be made.