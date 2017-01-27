UPDATE: Suspected Bat Cave burglar arrested

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The suspected Bat Cave burglar is now in custody.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Joshua Crook broke into the saloon in Gotham early Monday morning and got away with cash.

After surveillance pictures were released, deputies said they received several tips, which led them to Crook.

He was arrested for burglary and damage to property.

GOTHAM (WKOW) -- The Sheriff's Department in Richland County is investigating the burglary of the Bat Cave in Gotham.

Authorities say the incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Richland County Sheriff's Department at 608-647-2106 or Crime Stoppers at 608-647-2583.