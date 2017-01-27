Ben & Jerry's is releasing three new flavors

Delish — Every time Ben & Jerry's releases a new flavor, it seems the world pauses for a moment to savor the chunky, super-swirled goodness. This week the brand is launching not one but three new flavors that fans of the ice cream are going to flip out over.

Expected to hit stores by the middle of February, the newbies include Oat of this Swirled, Urban Bourbon and Truffle Kerfuffle. The first is an upgrade from the Oatmeal Cookie Chunk that was laid to rest in the brand's Flavor Graveyard. It consists of butter brown sugar ice cream, loads of fudge flakes, and oatmeal-cinnamon cookie crumble swirls.

Urban Bourbon is the company's first ice cream with an alcohol base to join the permanent lineup. (The only other boozy dessert its made was a limited-edition beer-based ice cream created in partnership with New Belgium brewery.) It includes burnt caramel ice cream, almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon-caramel swirls.

Last but certainly not least is the chocolate-truffle inspired pint made from vanilla ice cream, roasted pecans, fudge flakes, and a salted caramel ganache swirl. This one will also be on offer at scoop shops across the country.

Each one sounds insanely indulgent and to be honest, we can't wait to dig in to them with giant-size spoons.