WEB EXCLUSIVE: Auschwitz survivor remembers being forced to dance for "Angel of Death"

LA JOLLA, CA (WKOW) -- Edith Eva Eger was only a teenager when she was taken to Auschwitz, but before she was taken there, she loved to dance. She was actually training to compete for the Hungarian Olympic team as a gymnast.



"But then, I was told that I had to train somewhere else because I'm Jewish," Eger said. "My dream was totally shattered."



In March 1944, Hungarian Nazis took her from her home and eventually she was taken to Auschwitz concentration camp. Her parents were taken to the gas chambers under the order of Dr. Joseph Mengele. Eger says Dr. Mengele stopped her from going with them.



She says afterward, fellow inmates "volunteered" Eger to perform for Dr. Mengele. She said she was forced to dance for the man who became known as the "Angel of Death" and one of the worst war criminals of the Holocaust.



Eger said all these years later, she has the best revenge to Hitler.