UnitedHealthcare Community Plan teams up with The Community Table in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Community Table served up a hot meal along with some much-needed aid for its guests Friday night, thanks to a donation from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.

The community table serves a hot meal on a no-questions-asked basis every day of the year. Staff said food insecurity is a top issue in Wisconsin, but thanks to Feed My People Food Bank, they can buy a pound of food for 14 cents a pound. However, they said it can be hard for those in need to find other items that cannot be bought with food stamps.

"What our guests need are things like laundry soap and dish soap, clean socks, deodorant," Lynn Standorf with The Community Table said. "Those personal care items are what we find that they desperately need."

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan reached out to the Community table to help fill that need, volunteering to help cook and serve the food, and donate free toiletry kits and cold-weather accessories for anyone to take.

Standorf said it is the first event that UnitedHealthcare Community Plan hosted in conjunction with The Community Table, and she hoped the two organizations will strengthen their partnership throughout 2017.

The Community Table said it is always in need of monetary donations to help pay their bills and cover maintenance costs. Friday night's dinner went from 4:30-6:15 p.m.