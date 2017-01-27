Bacterium discovered at UW-Stout could be linked to honeybee mortality rate

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Wisconsin winter weather can be hard for any of us to get through, but around the Midwest it's particularly difficult for honeybee hives. A recent discovery at UW-Stout could provide answers as to why so many are dying.

Experts said over the last few years close to 80 percent of hives have died out annually.

"We're easily losing half of the hives every winter. It's been bad for a number of years, and it's practically to the point where it's unsustainable," said UW-Stout biology professor Dr. Jim Burritt.

Burritt and his students stumbled across a never before seen illness. That discovery is now being recognized as a new bacterium and could be the reason so many bees keep losing their buzz.

"We were really looking for something else one day a couple years ago when we started seeing something different. Maybe it had been there for awhile but it wasn't there like we saw it that day," Burritt said.

Over 3,000 hives were tested from around the area. This bacterium was found in over half, and in over 70 percent of hives that died. But while progress being made, a long road still awaits.

"We know it makes individual bees sick. We know we can find it in hives that die, that have died during the winter. But it's really another thing to show this bacterium causing hives to fail in winter," Burritt said.

Previously experts have attributed the Varroa destructor mite to have damaging effects on the bee population by transmitting viruses. What's notable in this discovery is that this bacterium was also found in 76 percent of those tested.

It took over two years of research, Burritt said most of which was done by students right in the classroom.

"It's a lot of fun to have them involved, but this research is because of the students," said Burritt.

It's a discovery that's leading many students navigating a new path in search of more answers.

"It's just been a really rewarding experience because I've been able to realize that this is a passion of mine, scientific research. The experience in the lab has really led me to pursue a career in science," said Jake Hildebrand, UW-Stout senior who was published on the discovery's research paper.

Burritt said they are trying to recruit some help from other scientists to study the bacterium further. He said while this could be linked to the dying hives it would just be one piece of the puzzle.