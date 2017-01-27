Eau Claire man sentenced in sexual assault case

An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting a little boy will spend the next 15 years in prison.
Austin Fuller was sentenced Thursday. He was charged with assaulting the 5- year old boy, and taking video of one of the assaults. The boy said the incidents happened while Fuller was babysitting him and his siblings.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.