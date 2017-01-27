Eau Claire man sentenced in sexual assault case - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man sentenced in sexual assault case

An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting a little boy will spend the next 15 years in prison.

Austin Fuller was sentenced Thursday. He was charged with assaulting the 5- year old boy, and taking video of one of the assaults. The boy said the incidents happened while Fuller was babysitting him and his siblings.

