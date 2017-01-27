Eau Claire company donates $5,000 to Eau Claire Co. Drug Endangered Child Committee

Employees at a local contracting company are doing their part to build up kids in the community whose lives have been affected by drugs.



Today, Market & Johnson of Eau Claire donated $5,000 to the Eau Claire County Drug Endangered Child Committee. For the past 2 years, the company's employees have raised money to donate to groups doing good in the community.



This year they raised about $47,000 which was divided between 6 organizations in Eau Claire and La Crosse.



"Market and Johnson is a very family oriented company," project manager Patrick Sullivan said. "It's great working for a company like that and giving back to the community when we can."



Members of the DEC say the funds will go towards the group's backpack program, which provides kids whose lives have been affected by drugs with things like clothing, books and toys.



"It's absolutely priceless for us to get donations like this," Detective Brian Trowbridge told News 18. "We can't do what we do without support like this from the community."